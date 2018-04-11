Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed seven people in Gbeji town, Ukum local government area of Benue State.

The attack took place between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Principal Secretary General of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state, Comrade Bogal Àbuul, who is an indigene of the area, said the herdsmen stormed Gbeji town with sophisticated weapons and raze houses.

Àbuul, who is an ex- Special Adviser to the governor of Labour, said the herdsmen also destroyed property worth millions of naira.

He expressed concerned that the invaders operated for more than 10 hours unchallenged despite hordes of military personal deployed to Ukum LGA.