An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday remanded seven men in Agodi Prison over alleged murder of one man known as Ojo.

The defendants – Akeem Mudasiru (30), Saheed Mufutau (22), Waliu Adeniji (20), Saheed Ganiyu (21), Muideen Tajudeen (31), Toheeb Adeleke (27) and Akeem Isiaka (32) are of unknown addresses.

The accused persons are facing a two – count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Muideen Salami, said the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

“This court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case. The defendants should be remanded at Agodi prison, pending the advice of the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution,’’ Salami ruled.

He adjourned the case till April 27 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Samad Aliu, had told the court that the defendants and others now at large, allegedly conspired to commit murder.

Aliu said the victim was set ablaze by the defendants over alleged cult rivalry.

He alleged that the defendants and their accomplices and miscreants (area boys) on March 23 committed the offence at about 3:00 a.m., at Orita-Merin area, Ayeye, Ibadan.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 324, 316, 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II Laws of Oyo State, 2000 and punishable under same.