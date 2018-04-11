Three persons – Victory Moses, Victor Igho and Evans Ashebinoma – have been sentenced to five years imprisonment for stealing and threat to life.

They were arraigned on two- count charge at the Egor magistrate court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.

The convicts committed the offence on December 19, 2017.

They were accused of demanding property with menace and intent to steal the sum of N500, 000, from one Itohan Ero.

The offences are contrary to section 456 of the criminal code cap 48 Vol. II laws of the old Bendel State and applicable to Edo State and punishable under same.

Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Igho Braimoh, found them guilty of the two charges.

Braimoh sentenced each of the three accused persons to five years imprisonment on count one and sentenced them to three years imprisonment on count two.

According to her, the sentences will run concurrently.