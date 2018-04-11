The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, has arraigned one Emmanuel Udo, from Nsit Atai Local Government Area, for defaming a House of Representatives member, Dr. Michael Enyong.

Enyong represents Uyo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The accused Udo was said to have been arrested through the joint effort of the Department of State Services, the National Intelligence Agency, and the Police.

Udo was arraigned before Akwa Ibom Magistrates’ Court in a suit titled ‘Commissioner of Police vs Emmanuel Udo’ on one count of defamation of character.

He pleaded ‘not guilty.’

Counsel to Udo, Mr. Honesty Akpanam, on Wednesday, prayed that the accused be granted bail on lenient terms.

The accused, however, was granted bail in the sum of N500,000, with one surety in like sum who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

It was gathered that Udo had operated a fake Facebook account with name Emem Etina and claimed that Enyong impregnated one Regina Christopher of Itiam Etoi in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

It was learnt that for many weeks, Udo used the fake Facebook account, with fake profile picture of the fictitious Emem Etina, to defame, malign and blackmail Enyong, claiming that the federal lawmaker impregnated a non-existing Regina Christopher of Itiam Etoi.

Udo was said to have generated and shared the false story against Enyong with unsuspecting members of the public.

It was learnt that Udo had lifted and posted a photo of a pregnant Cameroonian woman from Yaounde, one Esther Sabouangis, who was receiving a preventive malaria medicine, from the World Health Organisation’s website.

Udo was said to have claimed that the photograph was that of Regina Christopher of Itiam Etoi, whom he falsely said was impregnated by Enyong.