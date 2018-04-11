Edo State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Johnson Kokumo, on Wednesday, described the state as ‘one of the safest states to transact business and live in, in Nigeria’.

He said this during his visit to the Executive Chairman of Ovia South-West local government area of the state, Comrade Destiny Enabulele.

Kokumo’s visit which was at the instance of Comrade Enabulele, gave him the opportunity to go round the local government area to assess the security architecture of the area.

“We may not be able to eliminate crime and criminality completely, but I make bold to say that Edo State remains one of the safest states in Nigeria to live and to do business.

If you go through the print and the electronic media, you will agree with me that Edo State is a safe haven, and those of us providing security, especially the police, we will not rest on our oars,” Kokumo said.

Meanwhile, Enabulele, earlier requested for an additional police division for the local government area.

His request was sequel to the alleged ceeding of the police post at Usen to the police divisional at Okada, administrative headquarters of Ovia North-East local government area.

The Ekiadolor Area Commander, ACP Aliko Dankoli, explained that the ceeding of Usen Police post to Okada division is merely for administrative reasons, since it is closer to Okada than Iguobazuwa.

Dankoli, however, recommended that the proposed new division be sited at Igbogui town, along Benin/Ore expressway.

“For the additional division, I can assure you that it would be approved. If you even want two, you will have it. Why I am saying so us that the more divisions you have, the safer you are,” Kokumo said.