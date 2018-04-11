The police on Wednesday arraigned a 27-year-old woman, Bridget Haruna in a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a seven-month-old baby girl.

Haruna, who reside at Jabi Daki Biyu village, Abuja, was arraigned on a one count charge of stealing a baby.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor, Dalhatu Zannah, had informed the court that on April 4, one Vourjack Pam, a resident of Gwarinpa Estate Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station.

Zannah said that the complainant reported the matter to the police for proper investigation which led to the arrest of the defendant.

He alleged that on April 3 at about 11 a.m the complainant’s wife, Mrs Godiya Pam took their seven-month baby girl to Gwarinpa general hospital Abuja to visit a patient.

The prosecutor said that while the complainant’s wife was in the hospital, the accused criminally and deceitfully took the baby from the mother and absconded to unknown destination.

The prosecutor said that Haruna was later seen at Jabi Daki–Biyu village with the baby.

He said that the accused lied that she went to buy something for the baby.

Zannah said the offence contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code.

After arraignment, the judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, granted Haruna bail in the sum of N50, 000 with a surety in like sum.

Sadiq ordered that the surety must have a reasonable means of livelihood and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge also ordered that the surety must present a current utility bill in his name to the court registrar and adjourned the matter till May 9 for hearing.