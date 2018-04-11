A 400-Level student of the Department of Electrical Electronics at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Gabriel Chinonso, has died at the swimming pool of the Yankari Games Resort.

The student was said to have drowned in the swimming pool on Sunday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kamal Abubakar, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the command learnt about the death through a source.

He said men of the command were immediately deployed in the area, adding that Chinonso was recovered from the swimming pool with the hope that he would survive.

He noted that the victim was rushed to the Remee Clinic, GRA, where he died while receiving treatment.

Abubakar said, “The student died an unnatural death with no foul play suspected.”

He added that the corpse had been transferred from the Renee Clinic to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital mortuary, Bauchi, where it was deposited.