Two suspected inter-state transformer vandals are currently in the net of the Delta State Police Command.

DSP Andrew Aniamaka, police image maker in the state who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said they were arrested with the help of vigilante operatives in Atama-Iga after allegedly vandalizing the transformer in the area, and were handed over to the police. He said that the police was looking for the principal suspect who had trained others currently at large.

He added that the police, upon completion of investigation, would charge them to court.

According to him, “the suspects upon interrogation confessed to the crime, and named their master who trained them. They admitted that they were behind transformers vandalization in Illah, Asaba, parts of the Eastern States and others in the country.”

DSP Aniamaka disclosed that the police was on the trail of others at large, adding that they will do everything possible to bring them to book.”