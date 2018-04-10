The Ondo State Police Command has denied a report that its officers shot at protesting students on Monday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), took to the streets of Akure in protest at the hike in tuition fee by the institution.

NAN reports that the institution had proposed to increase tuition fee from N33,000 to between N180, 000 and N220,000.

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Olugbenga Adeyanju, told newsmen on Tuesday in Akure that only minimal force was used during the protest.

He described the report of shooting as uncalled for, saying no body had yet turned up with gunshot injuries.

“To the glory of God, with the cooperation of my command and the good people of Ondo State, we have managed the crisis very well.

“If anyone was shot as claimed by the students, you journalists who are closer to the public would have confirmed it.

“I was there personally and even the whole command closed down since the start of this protest so as to put the situation under control. Nobody was shot and no one was injured,” he said.

The commissioner, however, said he ordered the use of the tear gas, which he described as “minimum force,” to disperse the students.

“Naturally, it is minimum force. I claim the responsibility. I ordered that tear gas should be used to disperse them, I gave the instruction.

“There was a pregnant woman who was on her way to the hospital to deliver a baby, she was bleeding profusely and she was blocked from moving.

“We have to clear the road to enable her get to the hospital before it’s too late.

“People who are coming from the bank and those going into the bank were prevented from doing so and as security officers, it behoves on us to clear the road for them, hence the need for the minimum force,” he said.

Adeyanju enjoined residents of the state to go about their legitimate duties, assuring that the command was in control of the situation and would prevent any breakdown of law and order.