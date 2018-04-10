A Danish citizen, Mr. Peter Nielsen, who was accused of killing his wife and daughter, has not been charged with any offence, his legal representatives, Primera Africa Legal (PAL), said on Tuesday.

Police detectives from the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, are investigating Nielson over the death of his artiste wife, Zainab Ali-Nielsen, and her four-year-old daughter, Petra.

It was alleged that the duo were murdered in the family’s Banana Island, Ikoyi, residence, in the early hours of April 5.

PAL’s Senior Partner, F. Boma Ayomide Alabi, said in a statement that Mr. Nielsen “is fully cooperating” with the investigators at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID).

She sought transparent investigation and access to the Danish national by his lawyers, adding that the suspect has not been charged and the cause of death was unknown.

Alabi said there had been “largely inaccurate and speculative public and media narrative” against her client.

“He has not been charged with any crime yet. The cause of death is still unknown.

“It is in the interest of justice that an opportunity is availed Mr. Nielsen to defend himself and that the investigation is transparent, factual and unbiased.

“The Nigeria Police must allow Mr. Nielsen access to his lawyers. In the eyes of the law, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty after an adversarial trial process.

“We, therefore, plead that no one rushes to judgment and that we allow the law take its course,” she said.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, had said Nielsen was detained at the SCIID.

“The suspect is from Denmark. He has been arrested and transferred to the State CID, Panti, for thorough investigation by the Homicide Department.

“The command has also written the embassy on the suspect that police detectives are investigating one of their nationals,” he said.