Police say they have arrested 34 suspects linked to the recent bloody clash between two rival cult groups which claimed four lives in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement made available to our reporter on Tuesday that the clash involved members of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) and the Aye cult group.

“Following the bloody clash which claimed the lives of a Police Inspector and three others, men of the command have been able to apprehend a total of 34 suspects in the last 24 hours.

“The command recovered a pump action gun, two locally made pistols, ten live cartridges and assorted charms.

“The combing of the various hideouts of the hoodlums is in progress.

“The command hereby assures members of the public of their security and advise them to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation,” Oyeyemi said.

He said the command was resolute in its determination to bring to book all those found directly or indirectly linked to the fracas no matter how highly placed such persons may be.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had visited the town and ordered a 24-hour surveillance patrol of Ijebu-Igbo and its environs.