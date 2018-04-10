The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned a 39-year-old man, Austin Osaretin, in an FCT High Court, Apo, over alleged 328,974.37 dollars fraud.

The defendant, Osaretin, of Plot 195B Bougle-Villa FHA, Nyanya, is facing a count charge bordering on false pretense, an offence he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Mr Victor Ukagwu, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence between March 13 and Nov.9,2015.

He said that the defendant with the intent to defraud, obtained property worth 328,974.37 dollars from several customers.

Ukagwu added that the defendant used the website of Universal Agriculture Empowerment and Development Initiative, to defraud the customers, with the promise that he would market their goods and services.

The offence contravened Section 1 (1)( a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other Related Offences, Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

Justice Peter Kekemeke, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kuje Prison and adjourned the case until April 16 for hearing.