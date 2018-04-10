No fewer than 500 youths on Monday converged on Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, and denounced their membership of various cult groups in the state.

The youths, who are from different local government areas in the state, said they were motivated to renounce their membership following various opportunities created by Governor Seriake Dickson for youth empowerment.

They lamented the evil of cult activities, saying they were deceived to join the secret groups by some of their leaders.

They, however, thanked the state government for bringing them out of darkness.

They also vowed to assist security agencies and the state government in fighting crime in the state.

The youths took their stand against cult activities at a brief ceremony organised by the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Volunteers, Mr. Douye Koroye, at the BSV’s office in Yenagoa.

The repentant cult members were received by Koroye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Boma Sparo-Jack; Majority Leader, State House of Assembly, Dr. Peter Akpe; the Central Zone Chairman, Ijaw Youths Council, Tare Porri, and other Dickson’s aides such as Jeremaiah Owoupele and Bonny Aya.

Koroye declared that the youths, who took anti-cultism oaths administered by Spero-Jack and signed denunciation forms, would be enlisted into the special squad of the state volunteer service.

He said Dickson required the youths to steer clear of crimes to enable them to achieve their potential and contribute positively to the development of the state.