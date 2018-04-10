Imo state Police Commissioner, Mr. Chris Ezike, on Tuesday displayed massive cache of arms ammunition recovered by the Command during the ongoing nationwide Arms mop-up and recovery exercise initiated by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

A total number of 168 guns, 2323 live ammunitions, 99 cartridges and 22 empty magazines were among the illegal arms recovered from Police raids and voluntary submission by the owners.

The Commissioner of Police, while displaying the arms before newsmen at the Command Headquarters in Owerri, noted that the exercise has led to a drastic reduction in the number of light and small “but dangerous weapons within the Imo polity”.

According to him, the exercise has also led to a reduction in the rate of criminal activities like kidnapping, armed robbery and cult related violence in the state, adding that firearms are facilitators of violence.

He said, “firearms are facilitators of violence. The mop-up of illegal arms will no doubt restore peace to our communities and keep our communities safe and secured. The arms mop-up has become an exercise aimed at checking the activities of would be political thugs as we journey towards 2019”.