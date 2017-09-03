Tragedy struck in the early hours on Sunday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, when a Police officer allegedly shot dead one Segun Emir at Gbeja football pitch around Oke-Baale area of the state.

It was gathered that an argument was said to have ensued between the victim and the police officers while being questioned along-side others which thereafter led to one of them slapping the officer who angrily shot at the victim.

- Advertisement -

According to an eyewitness, the deceased was rushed to a private hospital near the scene of the incident but was rejected due to the degree of injuries sustained.

Subsequently, he was rushed to the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Osogbo where he eventually died.

As at the time of filing this report irate youths in the community had barricaded the entire place restricting vehicular movement.

The police is however, yet to speak on the incident.