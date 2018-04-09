Armed gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have again killed six Tiv villagers in two separate attacks at Jimin Nyaku in Aloshi chiefdom and Gidan Ayua in Kadarko in Keana Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that attack at Jimin Nyaku occurred in the early hours of Saturday where a father and his son were shot and killed by the attackers while four others were killed yesterday at Gidan Ayua outside Kadarko town between Nasarawa and Benue border.

A survivor of the attack, Terwase Adagher told newsman in Lafia, the state capital that the gunmen appeared from a nearby bush and opened fire on their victims, killing four on the spot.

His words “We were sitting in our compound at Gidan Ayua yesterday (Sunday) at about 7pm when some herdsmen, armed with sophisticated weapons in their large numbers suddenly appeared from a nearby bush and started shooting sporadically. I narrowly escaped by God’s grace but four of my relations were killed by the attackers”

President Tiv Youth Organization in Nasarawa state, Comrade Peter Ahemba, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said bodies of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary unit of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist hospital Lafia.

Ahem who condemned the continued attack on his kinsmen of the state, therefore called on security agencies in the state to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He regretted that the Tiv community of Nasarawa state has lost over 87 members in similar attacks by armed herdsmen including the destruction of houses and property worth billions of naira between January this year to date because of the implementation of anti-open grazing law by the Benue state government which the Tiv people of Nasarawa state have no hand in its initiation and implementation.

“Those attacking and killing our people because of a law in Benue state are not being fair to us. We are citizens of Nasarawa state, so while killing us because of what we don’t know?”

“In the latest attack yesterday some leaders of the herdsmen claimed it was a reprisal from alleged killing of Fulani in Yelwata in Benue, so if that is true, why should the herdsmen attack innocent Tiv villagers of Nasarawa state”

“I appreciate the efforts of the Nasarawa state government, security agencies, the traditional council and other stakeholders towards restoring peace. I, however, appeal for more of such efforts because the desired result has not been achieved”

Comrade Ahemba appealed to all the Tiv youths in the state to remain calm and avoid taking laws into their hands as the youth organization was working in synergy with the state government and security agencies to ensure the restoration of lasting peace in the affected communities.