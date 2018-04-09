A group of unknown gunmen on Sunday shot and killed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Rumuolumeni Police Division, Rivers State, Mr. Kingsley Chukwueggu.

Chukwueggu was said to have been killed by the hoodlums, who were in police uniform and mounted a roadblock around Asa in Obiehie, Abia State.

Sources close to the Rumuolumeni Police Division told newsmen that the police officer had travelled to see his aged mother in his village in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State over the weekend.

One of the sources explained that the bandits, suspected to be kidnappers, had at 7.45pm held some persons as captives by the side of the road in Obiehie.

It was gathered that the hoodlums attacked him several times in his back with a cutlass before shooting him in the head at a close range.

“Chukwueggu, who was approaching the point where the hoodlums were standing, had stopped and come out of his car to instruct them (bandits in police uniform) to stop harassing innocent citizens.

“He (deceased) never knew that that they were not policemen. I think they identified him as a police officer and took him into a nearby bush where they attacked him with a cutlass in the back and shot him in the head,” the source said.

Sources disclosed that the remains of the DPO had since been taken to the mortuary.

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, who was at the Police Division to sign the condolence register, described Chukwueggu as one of the best Divisional Police Officers in the country.

“We have lost a fine officer; one of the best DPOs. He is professionally outstanding, a committed and dedicated officer, he did the job with passion.

The late DPO left behind a wife, five children and his aged mother.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, told newsmen that Chukwueggu was killed by a group of gunmen in Asa, Obiehie in Abia State, while he (DPO) was on his way back to Port Harcourt from his village in Imo State.