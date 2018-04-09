Lagos State Government needs to partner with neighbouring states of Ogun and Ondo on security as the nation’s commercial capital grows into mega-city, says Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Imohimi Edgal.

Edgal gave the advice during the Lagos State Security Summit 2018, with the theme: Securing Lagos State: Towards a sustainable framework for a modern Mega City”.

He noted that as the state grows into a mega city, partnering with Ogun and Ondo states would help to check crimes coming in through either the waters or land.

Edgal said that the development and population of the new Lagos would attract more crimes, stressing that strategy, technology and partnership with states around would secure the future of Lagos.

He said that there had been decline in all crimes in the last eight months he assumed duty as Commissioner of Police.

Edgal called for more manpower and training for police personnel in the state while assuring the people of adequate protection of all the schools in the state.

One of the guest speakers, Prof. Funmi Olonisakin, Vice Principal of King’s College, London, said that one way to secure the new Lagos mega city was “to plan for the future of 2050 for the state”.

Olonisakin said that government must look into the security threat of technology in the society, noting that only through same technology that the mega city would be secured.

“If we cannot imagine the kind of future we are going into, we will not prepare for the challenges. America and UK are already planning for Africa for 2045. Lagos should plan for 2050 on security.

“One of the reasons America and UK are planning for Africa is because they have Nigeria in mind as a big market.

“We must be thinking all the time as we grow and this submit is one way to find solutions. There are herdsmen and Boko Haram activities in the far North.

“We should think of the security implications to Lagos State. We should see a secured community in Lagos,‘’ she said.

Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, said the summit was designed to build on the Security Trust Fund submit involving all stakeholders in preparation for a mega city.

Ambode, represented by Chairman, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Oye Hassan-Odukale, said the state government was passionate about the security of its lives and properties as it moved into a mega city.

He said that the government was aware of more things to be done in security circle, stressing that the summit was the government’s resolve to deal with the challenges.

The summit had in attendance security chiefs, policy makers, academics, researchers, traditional rulers, business leaders and private security practitioners, among others.