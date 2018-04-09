At least six persons, including a policeman, were reportedly killed, between Sunday and Monday, in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, when suspected cult members clashed with members of the O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC).

Several persons were equally reported to have sustained injuries in the fracas.

It was learnt that the clash occurred during a ‘Thank You Tour’ of Ijebu North Local Government Area by the senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu.

It was also gathered that the fight, which claimed the lives of four unknown suspected cultists and one OPC member, threw Ijebu Igbo comunity into panic.

Meanwhile, the deadly clash spilled over to Monday when two policemen were shot, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.

But a source in the town who spoke on condition of anonymity, told newsmen that the clash was as result of the age long animosity between the cult group and the OPC.

According to the source, the OPC members had three months ago, killed a leader of the cult group, the action which had pitted the group against the OPC group.

The source added that members of the slain cultist, however, spotted the OPC member responsible for the killing at Senator Kashamu’s rally.

He stated further that the cult group trailed the OPC group in the senator’s tour to Oke Sopen area of Ijebu Igbo, where it engaged the group in a serious gun battle.

The police, in the state, confirmed the incident on Sunday, but said only three persons died in the clash.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, informed newsmen that a suspected cultist belonging to the Aiye Confraternity, an OPC member and a Police Inspector, lost their lives in the skirmish.

He said normalcy had since returned to the town, adding the Area Commander of Ijebu Ode had been directed by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, to move to Ijebu Igbo and ensure maintenance of law and order.