The invasion of Obagie N’ Evbuosa in Ikpoba-Okha local government area by heavily armed men has led to the death of one Sunday Uduafemeh while several others were injured.

Sources said that gunmen stormed the community in different vehicles and started shooting sporadically.

Residents in the village were said to have fled to avoid being hit by stray bullet.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacks was due to boundary dispute between Obagie N’evbuosa and Amagba communities.

The source alleged that the attackers were accompanied by some policemen.

One of the wounded persons, Mr. Favour Sunday, who is now receiving medical attention at a private hospital, said he was shot in the presence of a policeman.

Enogie (Duke) of Obagie N’evbuosa, HRH Stephen Usiemwanta Imadonmwanyi, alleged that the attackers were from a neighboring community.

The Enogie stated that he had made reported several threats to attacks in his domain to the Secretary to Edo State Government, Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant agencies.

The Okaghele of the community, Mr Festus Edegbe, said the boundary dispute had been settled in favour of Obagie N’evbuosa by Oba Erediauwa in 2012.

State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, said some persons have been arrested in connection with the attack at Obagie N’evbuosa Community.

CP Kokumo assured that full-scale investigation into the attack has commenced.

He also denied any complexity of the police saying “under my watch no police officer will protect hoodlums to commit crime in Edo”.

Sophisticated arms, ammunition and vehicles abandoned by the attackers were said to have been recovered by some soldiers who responded to distress call by some villagers.