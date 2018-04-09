A 25-year-old man, Ismail Mohammed, who allegedly broke into a shop and stole 15 bags of Ghana pepper, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Mohammed was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, break-in and stealing, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Maria Dauda, said that the accused committed the offences on April 7, at 4.00 a.m., at Shop 145, White Sand Market, Otto, Ebute Meta.

She said that the accused broke into the shop and stole 15 bags of Ghana pepper, valued at N450,000, property of one Monday Ezeigwe.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 309 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade, admitted him to bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until May 10 for mention.