A 40-year-old man, Babangida Salisu, has been remanded in Katsina prison for allegedly flogging a six-year-old boy to death.

The police said Salisu of Yankara village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, on March 12, 2018, flogged the boy for coming late to school.

The boy allegedly died after the flogging.

The boy’s mother, Sa’ade Babangida, reported the incident at Faskari Police Station from where the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence for in-depth investigation.

Salisu is now facing a charge of culpable homicide.

When Salisu appeared before a Katsina senior Magistrate court on Friday for cognizance, the prosecutor, Inspector Sani Ado, said investigation was still in progress and sought an adjournment which the presiding senior magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko, granted.

She directed that Salisu should be remanded in the prison custody till May 24 when the case would come up for mention.

Meanwhile, another 43-year-old man, Hamisu Idris of Kintaru BirinKuka village in the Mashi Local Government Area of the state, has also been remanded in the prison custody till May 3 on the orders of the magistrate.

Idris is facing a charge bordering an attempt to commit culpable homicide, which the police told the court is contrary to Section 229 of the Penal Code.

The police told the court that Idris allegedly attacked one Ali Danjuma, 30, of the same village, with an axe at the village square.

According to the police, Dajuma sustained head injuries and a fracture in his right hand from the attack.