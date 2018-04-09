An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday, ordered the remand in Kirikiri prision, of a 19- year-old boy for stealing a car battery valued at N25,000.

The accused, Jide Agboke, an applicant, whose address is not given, is arraigned for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun ordered his remand in prison after he pleaded guilty of the charge and pleaded for mercy.

Adegun adjourned the case until April 16 for sentencing.

Earlier, prosecutor, Insp Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed on March 30 at Oloruntedo St., Ipaja, a suburb of Lagos.

Ogu said that the accused was arrested by a team of policemen on patrol at midnight.

“A car battery was found inside the polythene bag the accused was carrying and he told the policemen that he stole the battery from a Honda car parked along the street.

“The accused led the police to the car which was found to belong to the complainant, Mr Mutiu Shomuyiwa,” Ogu told the court.

He said the offence contravened Section 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.