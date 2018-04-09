Two men, Peter Ugbe, 32 and Hamed Alao, 25, who allegedly gang raped a 20-year-old girl inside a bush, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused persons, residing in Iju-Ishags area of Lagos, are facing a three-count charge of rape, conspiracy and assault.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the three charges preferred against them.

Police prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the duo and one other still at large committed the offence on March 18, at Cele Bus-Stop, Iju-Ishaga, a Lagos Suburb.

Eruada said that the accused persons and their accomplice accosted the girl, assaulted her with a cutlass and lured her to the bush and gang raped her.

“It was a passer-by who heard her shouting for help from the bush and alerted other people and the accused persons were apprehended,” Eruada told the court.

He said the offences contravened Sections 260, 411and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Section 260 prescribes life imprisonment for offender upon conviction.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dan Oni, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until April 23 for trial.