A middle-aged commercial motorcyclist identified as Akinsowon Kehinde on Sunday slumped and died at a petrol station in Ondo town, Ondo West Local Government of Ondo State, while buying fuel.

It was gathered that the deceased left home healthy before going to the petrol station to get fuel. The petrol station was a few meters away from his house.

Eyewitness disclosed that the deceased rode his motorcycle into the petrol station and while being attended to by the station attendant, suddenly slumped and died.

All efforts to revive him by sympathizers at the petrol station proved abortive as he was declared dead later.

Commercial Motorcyclists in the area have already boycotted work as a sign of mourning of their colleague.

The cause of his death is still unknown as of the time of filing this report but eyewitnesses said it may be attributed to cardiac arrest.

Police officers from the Yaba divisional police station had since evacuated the body of the deceased to the mortuary.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, Mr.Femi Joseph, confirmed the death of Kehinde and explained that the family of the deceased had gone to claim the corpse and it had been released to them.