The Chief Imam of Ijagbo, Alhaji Muftau Jamiu, on Sunday said the death of his brother, Alawunde Jamiu, dealt a devastating blow to the family.

Alawunde was said to be the Operations Manager of Ibolo Micro-Finance Bank in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Robbers said to be numbering about 30, had attacked and robbed some banks, killed and injured scores of victims last Thursday.

Although the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lawan Ado, said 17 people died in the robbery, the Operations Commander, Vigilance Group of Nigeria, Kwara State chapter, Mr. Wasiu Adepoju, said the vigilantes counted 50 dead bodies after the raids.

In a chat, the Chief Imam of Ijagbo said some residents, who learnt of his brother’s death, called him to come to his office.

He noted that he was shocked to see his lifeless body on the ground.

Muftau said the death was a big setback for the family.

He said, “My brother was in his office when a stray bullet hit him. I was called to carry his corpse. We cannot blame the Almighty Allah. That is His wish. But the death is a big loss to the family, including his wife and their four children. The children are in nursery and primary schools.”