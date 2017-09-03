The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a suspected fraudster, Ajayi Olalekan Ezekiel, for issuance of fake Argentina visas.

The suspect, who is a member of visa racketeers syndicate, allegedly procured fake Argentina visas for the duo of Oseni Ibrahim and Idudhe Ovuokero.

Narrating his ordeal to operatives of the Cybercrime Unit of the Commission’s Lagos office, one of the victims, Ibrahim, alleged that he came across one Olajide Kehinde sometime in 2016, in his quest to travel abroad, who initially agreed to procure a Ghanaian visa for him for the sum of N200, 000.

Ibrahim also alleged that he gave Kehinde the sum of N170, 000 as part payment.

However, Kehinde, who could not procure the Ghanaian visa, was said to have advised Ibrahim to pay the sum of N270, 000 to enable him procure an Argentina visa instead.

Ibrahim said Kehinde eventually gave him an Argentina visa, which he was told was procured through the suspect’s assistance after paying an additional N100, 000, totalling N270, 000.

When Ibrahim e-mailed the visa to the Argentina Embassy in Abuja for authentication, he was informed that it was not genuine, which prompted him to immediately contact the suspect.

Ezekiel, who operates an unregistered ticketing agency, will soon be charged to court after investigations are concluded.