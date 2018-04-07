Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed a Pastor of the Church of God Mission in Benin City, Pius Eromosele.

Eromosele was killed at his farm at Odighi in Ovia North East local government area of Edo State after the herdsmen have allegedly demanded a ransom of N4million.

Another farmer who was found dead and whose identity has not been ascertained was buried inside the bush because he has decomposed.

The unidentified farmer was found by a search party comprising hunters and local vigilante who went to the bush to look for Pastor Eromosele.

The eldest son of the late pastor, Dr. Richard Eromosele, said his father was abducted on March 29 and was found in the bush on April 3.