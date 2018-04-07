A heavy downpour on Saturday destroyed a part of the Tedder Hall of Nigeria’s premier University of Ibadan.

The residential hall, located west of the university court was opened on 17 November 1952, along with Mellanby Hall.

It was named after Lord Tedder (1890 – 1976), Marshal of (1950-1967) who formally opened the present site of the University of Ibadan.

A section of the hall was also gutted by fire in 2013.