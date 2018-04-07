The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lawan Ado, on Saturday said seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery of banks in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Armed robbers had on Thursday robbed Union Bank, Ecobank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Banks and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank.

The CP during a media briefing in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital said the number of injured victims had yet to be ascertained as they were receiving treatment in different hospitals.

He stated that the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered a full scale investigation into the attacks.

Ado said, “Seven suspects arrested; one at Igosun road and six others at different locations in Offa. They are helping us in our investigation.

“Seven vehicles abandoned and recovered from the armed robbers. Some rifles were carted away by the robbers.

“The Inspector General of Police has ordered a full investigation and has directed his Intelligence Response Team and others to assist in getting the hoodlums arrested.

“The Command wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims while also wishing the injured quick recovery.”