The Police have arrested a herder with one AK-47 Rifle and 7.62 Ammunition in Isigwe Ugbawka community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu state.

The command’s spokesman, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, said in Enugu on Saturday that the suspect was arrested on April 4 at a farmland in the community.

Amaraizu noted that the arrest was made possible because of prompt response to a distress call and intelligence information received from the residents of the community.

“The suspected herder is now helping the police operatives in their full scale investigations,’’ he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, visited the farmland, the community, and local government councillor in the area, Mr Peter Edeh.

Amaraizu noted that the commissioner commended the effort of the community for their timely and useful information which led to the arrest of the suspected herder and the recovery.

The spokesman said that the commissioner maintained that the command would continue to partner with communities under community safety partnership of the community policing.

The partnership is to ensure that communities continue to remain safe and secured “since security is everybody’s business and requires collaborative effort’’.

Amaraizu said that police boss used the occasion to further release all the state command’s distress/emergency numbers to further strengthen the police public partnership in the area and for prompt and useful information.

Responding, the Chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Area, Chief Ikechukwu Ubagu, expressed happiness with the prompt response of the police, the arrest and recovery.

Ubagu pointed out that “there is no tension in the area as farmers are still in their various farmlands’’.

“The council is assuring the commissioner of its continual partnership with the police,’’ he said.