At least five persons were killed in a renewed communal clash between the people of Yakurr local government area and Obubra local government area both in Cross River State.

The incident, which occurred on Friday morning, also caused destruction of several houses and other properties estimated at millions of naira.

A bus driver, who gave his name as Michael Ojong said, recalled that due to severity of the clash, he had to return back to Calabar.

“The war was fought in the highway, there was no movement and people were murdered in numbers”

‘Me and other drivers had to run away from the scene with a view to save the lives of passengers”

“Actually, nobody knew the cause of the clash but we gathered that the clash may not be unconnected with land ownership”.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Inuwa Hafiz told newsmen that the situation was under control.

“Since morning, we have been on it. It has been a recurrent decimal. When they started this morning, we had to quickly mobilize to the scene.

“The report that reached me this night was that no casualty was recorded but scores of houses were set ablaze”, he stated.