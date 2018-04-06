The Anambra State police command has arrested four alleged members of the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) for disobedience.

In a statement Friday by the police through the state police public relations officer PPRO princess Nkeiruka Nwode and made available to reporters, said the group remained a terrorist group.

Items according recovered according to Nwode, included; Biafran flags, two metal gongs, four motorcycles, one Suzuki bus among other things.

According to the statement, “Following the declaration of IPOB as a terror organization by the Federal Government on 20th September, 2017 and as part of the concerted efforts of the Anambra State Police Command to rid the State of Criminal elements”

“The Command today arrested Four (4) members of the group, while other members of the proscribed group fled to unknown destination”

“The arrested persons confessed to be members of the IPOB and will be charged to court for prosecution”

“The Anambra State Police Command condemns in the strongest term the heinous and the cowardly activities by this group and still calls on the members of the public to avoid associating themselves with such group as anybody caught will face a maximum jail term in accordance to the Law”

“Therefore the Command wishes to let the general public know that Ipob activities is a treason offence (i.e) Treasonable Felony and also assures the Law abiding citizens in the State of adequate Security”

“The Command, finally wishes to advice the parents to warn their children and wards to be mindful of their activities and report to the Police of their suspected activities, promptly,” the police said.