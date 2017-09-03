Two members of a gang of criminals have been nabbed by the police after burgling the house of a former judge and carted away valuables worth millions of naira.

The suspects, whose names were given as Kosia Ighoiroro (32) and Marcel Akamigbo (23), were arrested by operatives of the B’Division coordinated by DPO Eyoh Anietie after the midnight burgle while two other members of the gang, who are now at large, are said to be on the trail by the police.

It was gathered that the hoodlums allegedly invaded the house, a former judge in Delta State located at Atuwatse close GRA, Warri on August 1, and made away with valuables including Honour Nokia and Laufall phones valued at N300, 000, a gold laptop valued at N700,000, Cameo gold set of earrings, pendants, coral beads valued at N1 million and N40,000 cash.

The police disclosed that the duo had been charged to Warri Magistrate District Court 5, Warri on a three-count charge presided over by Mrs Selase Yalaju.

The offences charged against the duo and their colleagues at large involved burglary and stealing said to be punishable under section 516 of the criminal code cap C21 Vol.1 laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

Other offences involved an intent to steal, break and enter into the building of Roberta Bakpa Hall which is said to be punishable under Section 414 of the Criminal Code Cap C21, Vol. 1 laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

Meanwhile, during an interrogation, the two suspects, Ighoiroro Akamigbo, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As at press time, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, could not be reached for comments, it was gathered that family members of the two suspects are mounting pressure on the complainant for an out-of-court settlement.