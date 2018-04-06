The Benue Police Command says it has recovered 10 corpses of villagers killed by suspected armed bandits in Tse-Audu and Enger villages in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Friday in Makurdi, the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu said the corpses were victims of the Thursday attacks on the villages.

He said they had been found by the mobile police contingent deployed to Naka, the capital of the local government council.

He attributed the deaths to armed bandits, claiming that the police had in their routine surveillance, also encountered the bandits.

“Eight dead bodies were found in the bush around Tse-Audu and Enger villages in Gwer West local government.

“This is in addition to the two bodies that were removed from the same area on the same day,’’ he said.

The Police spokesman, however, assured residents of the communities of the safety of their lives, pointing out that a detachment of police team on counter insurgency had been deployed to the area.

He also advised members of the public to promptly report any suspicious movements to security agencies for immediate action.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Gwer West local government had in 2012 and 2014 witnessed several conflicts involving farmers and herders.