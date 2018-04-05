A Kaduna village was on Thursday afternoon attacked by bandits who killed the village head and five others.

The attack occurred in Sarari village near Kuriga town in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State

The incident which happened around 2 p.m. left ‎about eight people injured.

One of the injured victims, who identified himself as Henry and was shot on the leg, confirmed the death of their village head.

He said the bandits stormed the village, going house to house shooting people.

“I don’t know where they came from we were just sitting down when we started hearing gun shots from all directions.

“They came on motorcycles in large number. They go house to house shooting people. Our village head and five other people were killed. I was shot on the leg while trying to escape,” he told newsmen in a telephone interview.

It was learnt that all the dead victims were ‎male adults.

Mr Henry gave the names of the dead as Sule Sarari, the 60 years old village head, ‘Lado, Yunusa, Jonah, Tela and one other person.’

The victims were rushed to a Primary Health Centre in Oduwa town, few kilometres from where the incident occurred.

The nurse in charge of the PHC where the victims are receiving treatment, Silas Ayuba, ‎confirmed that six bodies were brought to the clinic.

“Yes we have six bodies right now at the clinic; all males. Eight people were injured and we are doing our best to stabilise their condition,” he said in a telephone interview.

The Kaduna State Government spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, did not answer his call when contacted on the attack. Same with Kaduna Police Command Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Muktar.

This latest incident comes few days after the Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazzau, led a federal government delegation to the area over the incessant killings there.