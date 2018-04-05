The Police in Sokoto State has mopped up no fewer than 948 illegal arms from criminals and individuals across the state.

The breakthrough, according to Police Commissioner, Mr. Murtala Mani, was in response to the Inspector-General of Police’s directive to clear illegal firearms and ammunition in the hand of unauthorized individuals across the nation.

Speaking during the display of the weapons at the command headquarters, Mr. Mani noted that 1,200 caches of ammunitions, cartridges and army camouflage uniform were also recovered from the exercise.

The Commissioner listed the weapons either surrendered or recovered to include AK47, double and single barrel and locally fabricated guns among others.

The police boss said some of the guns were retrieved through the amnesty programme while others were seized during gun duels between the bandits and operatives of State Anti Robbery Squad in the state.

In a related development, the state’s police command, through its Public Relation Officer, DSP Cordelia Nwawe, also paraded other suspects who were arrested with fake dollar notes and trading in illicit drugs.

Others paraded included six teenagers who were alleged to be terrorising unsuspected residents with dangerous weapons.