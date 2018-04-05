A man, Fadayini Ayodeji, who allegedly robbed one Mrs Rukayat Sowole of her car, using a toy gun, was on Thursday arraigned in an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, Isabo.

Ayodeji, of no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of robbery and unlawful possession of dangerous weapons.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Eigbejiale, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Sept. 6, 2017, at about 9p.m. in Omida area of Abeokuta.

Eigbejiale said that the accused, with a toy gun and a knife, robbed the complainant of her Nissan Primera car, with registration No. LND 749CZ, value at N1.3 million.

“The accused also stole the complainant’s handbag which contained N75, 000, a cheque book and her vehicle particulars,’’ he said.

Eigbejiale said that the accused was arrested by the police in Omida area of Abeokuta immediately after the robbery.

The offences contravened Section 1 (2) (a) of the Robbery and Fire Arms Law of the Federation, 2004, and Section 428 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adelaja, ordered the remand of the accused, pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.