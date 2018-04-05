A 43-year-old social worker, Jacob Daniel, was on Thursday brought before a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court over alleged impersonation of an army officer.

Daniel, who resides at Dalla Street, Uguwan Boro in Kaduna, is facing a charge of impersonation.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Baba, told the court that the matter was transferred to the Commissioner of Police by Jaji Military Cantonment on March 24.

Baba said on the same day the defendant was arrested, he was wearing an army uniform and parading himself as a Lieutenant-Colonel with the Nigerian Army.

“He was also caught parading himself as a member of the Armed Forces Barrack Rehabilitation Foundation, Jaji, in Kaduna State.

“When the defendant was arrested, he could not give a satisfactory reason for appearing in army uniform,’’ the prosecutor said.

He said the offence contravened Section 142 of the Penal Code, Laws of Kaduna State, 2017.

Daniel, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Zainab Mohammed, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

Mohammed ordered that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

She adjourned the case until April 10 for hearing.