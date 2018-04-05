A 45-year-old woman, Yemisi Elumelu, has approached an Orile Agege Customary Court, Lagos State, seeking dissolution of her 10-year-marriage over childlessness and lack of love.

The petitioner, Mrs Yemisi Elumelu, a company secretary, told the court that marrying Kenneth Emumelu, 45, was the worst thing that ever happened to her.

“I lived with him without knowing anything about him.

“I left his house in July 2015, because he asked me to leave, and to be sincere, the peace I `lost’ while with him was restored,’’ she told the court.

She described her husband as a man that likes to keep to himself, “he did not share anything with me apart from sleeping together once in a while.

“Whenever he was at home, he was always in his room, and I was in my room, no talking, no playing, “she said.

Mrs Elumelu also said that the marriage did not produce any child and that “no point wasting my time with him anymore.

“It was a big relieve for me when he asked me to leave, I needed to be happy and now, I am happy.

“I want the marriage dissolved so that I can be free to remarry, “she said.

The respondent, Kenneth Elumelu, did not oppose the dissolution of the marriage.

Elumelu admitted asking her to leave, but that it was as a result of anger.

“It was an argument that ensued between us about money and out of anger, I said she should leave.

“I tried as much as I could to bring her back, but she refused and it is now going to three years since she left, I am not ready again for her.

“Please, go ahead with the dissolution,’’ he pleaded with the court.

The Court’s President, Mr. P. A. Williams adjourned the matter until April 24 for judgment.