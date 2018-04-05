A Superintendent of Police, Adejobi Olumuyiwa, of the Lagos State Command has attributed the rising cases of missing persons to ignorance and lukewarm attitude of the people to security.

Adejobi disclosed this at the annual Police and You forum organised by the Junior Chamber’s International at Asero Motor Park in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Adejobi told the gathering composed of mostly transporters that there had been many cases of missing persons than kidnappings because of ignorance on security issues.

“People go missing than being kidnapped because of our attitude towards security. Kidnappers kidnap for ransom but the case of missing persons is very wide and broad.”

“Someone can go missing due to the activities of ritualists. Such people never returned. Kidnappers however release their victims after ransom has been paid.

“The problem is we don’t care about what is happening around us because we believe that security business is meant for the law enforcement agencies alone. We don’t care about security watch because we don’t love one another,” he stated.

The former Ogun Police Command spokesman said more than 10,462 people get missing annually and about two percent of them get back to their people. ”They don’t just get back but get back with one injury on the other,” he added.

”God gave us the 10 commandments to protect us. There are some things we do that we don’t see as crime but are very offensive. For instance assault on a male is different from that of the female.

”Nigerians should stop cursing the police because those curses come back to them.

“Nigerians curse police too much that it comes back to them. That is when you hear that a policeman has shot someone to death and they say it is accidental discharge.

“There is nothing like accidental discharge in police, shooting is shooting,” Adejobi stated further.

He appealed to the public to be security conscious and always pray for security agencies to make the society progress.