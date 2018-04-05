The Nasarawa State Fire Service recorded 36 fire incidents out of 40 distress calls in the first quarter of 2018. Alhaji Dogara Dalhatu, Chief Fire Officer in the state made this known to newsmen in Lafia on Thursday.

Dalhatu said there were four rescue calls, one life lost and three others saved across the state in the period under review. According to him, properties lost were estimated to be about N54.9 million, while estimated value of property saved stood at N531.8 million.

“I must say that the rate of fire incidents for the first quarter of 2018 is controllable compared to other periods.

“This is so because from the available statistics for the period, the command recorded 40 distressed calls. Out of these calls, fire incidents stood at 36.

“We recorded four for rescue calls. That is, people that fall into either a dam or open water,’’ he said.

Dalhatu said that to further reduce the rate of fire incidents in the state, the public should also be alert and should acquire modern fire-fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers in their environment.

He said that if some victims of fire across the state had reported in time, more lives and property would have been saved as fire fighters would reach the venue of the fire incident early enough to quench it before it does much damage.

“Apart from that, people should have the pre-knowledge of fire prevention and fire -fighting techniques.

“That will be through workshops and public enlightenment by the fire authorities. Also people should adhere to fire safety rules and regulations,’’ Dalhatu said.

He appealed to the state government to provide more manpower to handle existing stations and to engage its fire fighters in modern training and re-training in order to manage modern fire-fighting equipment.

“The fireman needs special training and constant retraining to adjust to modern trends in fire-fighting.

“Modern equipment are coming in; thereby making it imperative for firemen to be trained on how to use them, ‘’ Dalhatu said.

He also called for insurance cover for all fire fighters in the state against unforseen hazards in the course of fire outbreaks and other special allowances to be paid to them.