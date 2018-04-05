A housewife, Zainab Sani, on Thursday approached a Sharia Court in Minna, for the dissolution of her marriage to Audu Doma, over alleged abandonment by her husband.

She told the court that Doma abandoned her for seven years, without performing his duties as the head of the family.

“My husband asked me to rent a house after he took a second wife, and since then he abandoned me for seven years.

“He doesn’t feed me or provide me the necessary needs as a husband, and he beats me at will.

“I can’t bear it anymore, that is why I am begging this court to take me out of this hardship by dissolving the marriage,” she said.

Doma, however, denied his wife’s claims, saying she moved out of his home without his consent.

Doma told the court that he had been begging her to return home, adding that he still loves his wife and would not want them to go separate ways.

He prayed the court to give him time to prevail on his wife to have a rethink about their marriage.

The judge, Malam Ahmed Bima, advised the couple to give peace a chance and settle their differences.

Bima adjourned the case until April 18 for report of settlement.