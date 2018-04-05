A Daura Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna has again ordered the remand of 63 persons charged with unlawful assembly and homicide in Kasuwa Magani, Kaduna State.

The accused, all residents of Kasuwa Magani, are standing trial for conspiracy, rioting with weapons, unlawful assembly and homicide, causing grievous hurt and inciting disturbances.

When the case was called for mention, the prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Baba, informed the court that the accused cannot take their plea as they still await advice of the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Baba however urged the court to remand the accused in prison and adjourn the matter pending the DPP advice.

The Magistrate, Mrs Zainab Mohammed, after listening to the prosecutor’s oral application, ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody.

She, however, handed one of the accused, an underage, to a surety, and adjourned the case till April 24.

The accused were arrested and brought to court in connection with a conflict on Feb. 26, between locals and settlers over girl friends.

Several houses, shops and other properties were set ablaze during the incident in which 12 people died.

The police are yet to arrest the alleged gang leader and mastermind of the crisis.

The 63 accused persons are in custody for allegedly contravening the provisions of Sections 59, 67, 190 and 78 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Laws, 2017.