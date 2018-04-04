The police in Enugu State have launched a manhunt for a man, Onyenwe Ajah, who allegedly killed his son to death and then fled.

Mr Onyenwe, according to the police, attacked his 38-year-old son, Ajah Kenneth, to death last week after the duo had a disagreement.

The incident happened at Orientation Oduma market in Aninri Local Government Area of the State.

It was learnt that on March 28, at about 4.30 p.m., the suspect had a misunderstanding over a yet-to-be established issue(s) with the victim at Orie Oduma Market and this led to a fight.

Police spokesman in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident.

“Following the alleged misunderstanding, there arose a fight between the father and his son which allegedly resulted in the use of an object to hit Ajah Kenneth on his head by the father,” he said.

The deceased became unconscious and was later confirmed dead, the police said.

“Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at Agwu District General Hospital mortuary while (a) manhunt on the fleeing suspect (father) has been launched,” Mr Amaraizu added.