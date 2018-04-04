The Police on Wednesday charged a Nigerian Legion staff, Itodo Eje, 35, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Techno Android cell phone, valued at N37, 000.

Eje was also accused of being in possession of a uniform, suspected to belong to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The accused, who resides at No. 9, Foroyinka St., Meiran, Lagos, is facing a three-count charge bothering on assault and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Samuel Ishola, told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 21, at 10.30p.m. at Meiran, Lagos.

Ishola said that the accused stole a Techno Android cell phone, valued at N37, 000, property of one Hyacinth Igwe.

The prosecutor also said that the accused assaulted the complainant by beating him up, following a disagreement.

The offences contravened Sections 172, 287 and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a seven-year imprisonment for offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs I. A. Abina, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and their addresses must be verified by the court.

Abina adjourned the case until April 18 for mention.