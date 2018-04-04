Three persons were feared dead with many injured Wednesday morning as an overhead road sign fell on a fast moving commercial vehicle.

The road sign fell on the vehicle after it was hit by a malfunctioning truck at Ilasa bus stop on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway on Wednesday morning.

Police authority in Ilasah and Itire area told newsmen that rescue work was still ongoing as at the time of enquiry.

“Many persons were injured a d 3 persons dead. The accident was caused by a pole which fell on a moving commercial vehicle. Our policemen are on the ground,” a police source said.