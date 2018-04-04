The metro patrol of the Lagos State Police Command Tuesday arrested an 80-year-old man for attempting to kidnap three children around the Oluwole market, near Waterside, in Apapa.

The man, identified as Muftau, was arrested in a boat along Apapa-Olodi Apapa waterside while trying to flee from an angry mob.

According to an eyewitness, Adetunji Salami, the suspect was caught with the children after allegedly “touching their foreheads with money brought from a white envelope”.

“When we asked why touching them, he quickly joined a canoe going to Olodi Apapa. We then stopped the boat midway and he was dragged down,” he said.

When one of the children was asked about the incident, he said the suspect had rubbed money on his forehead.

The boy who spoke with our reporter in Yoruba language said, “He approached us and asked how he could get to Olodi Apapa. We directed him and (he) brought out money to touch our foreheads.”

Mr Muftau denied ever having any contact with the children.

But some traders in Oluwole market said they had seen him ‘patrol’ the market and thought he was a lunatic because of his unkempt appearance.

The police officers intervened while the mob were assaulting the suspect and took him away to Area B Police Division for interrogation.

When contacted, the Lagos Police Spokesperson, Chike Oti, said he had heard about the incident but was yet to get the details.

“They are with the CP (Commissioner of Police) and as soon as they are done, I will give out details,” Mr Oti, a superintendent of police, told newsmen over the phone.

He did not get back as at press time.