A young man, identified as Tochukwu Idu Chianugo, has been arrested for allegedly beheading a woman in Enugu.

The victim, one Susanna Enejere, of Ugbene Ajima village in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, had gone to farm on March 26, 2018, but failed to return.

It was gathered that residents of the agrarian community reported the development to the police, even as they embarked on an intensive search for the missing woman.

In the course of the search, the suspect, Chianugo, was arrested for the woman’s disappearance.

Upon his arrest, it emerged that he murdered and beheaded the woman.

Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed that Chianugo, who was apprehended through intelligence information, led police operatives to a bush where he committed the crime.

Amaraizu said the victim’s remains, including the severed head, was recovered on the scene of the crime.

“The lady, who was later identified as Sussana Enejere, had gone to the farm on that fateful day (March 26, 2018) and never came back.