A 30-year-old banker, Chidi Agu, has been accused of drugging and impregnating a 13-year-old orphan in SSS Quarters, Jikwoyi, Abuja.

Agu was alleged to have taken advantage of the victim while his in-law, a pastor, whom the victim served as a maid, travelled out sometime in 2017.

A neighbour was reported to have observed the victim’s bulging stomach and called the attention of the pastor and his wife to it.

It was learnt that the victim was taken to a hospital where it was confirmed that she was five months’ pregnant.

Newsmen gathered that when the minor was interrogated, she alleged that Agu was responsible for the pregnancy.

Her uncle, John Inyang, said he reported the case to the police at the Jikwoyi division, adding that he was shocked by the pastor’s family’s response to the incident.

He said his niece had been living with him since her parents died.

He said, “I was approached by a member of my church that the pastor’s wife needed someone to help her around the house. He asked me to give them my niece and promised to take care of her.

“I released her to the pastor and his family took care of her as they promised. But Chidi (Agu), who is the pastor’s wife’s brother, usually visited them. He started to take advantage of her whenever they travelled.

“The girl told me that each time Chidi gave her a drink, she would sleep off. By the time she woke up, she would see blood all over her private parts. She said she could not explain what happened to her until it happened the second time.

“She said when she asked Chidi if he did it, he threatened to deal with her if she told anyone. She said he also threatened to kill me and her. The girl was in fear and could not speak out. She is always indoors; they don’t allow her to go out.

“This continued until she became pregnant. The girl said he even attempted to abort for her by giving her drugs which she refused to take.”

The uncle claimed that he had a meeting with the pastor’s family during which the victim recounted the story, which was not denied by Agu.

He said for the past one week, efforts to resolve the matter amicably with the family had been abortive, adding that the pastor and his wife asked him to take his niece back to her hometown in Akwa Ibom State.

Inyang said the family promised to send money into his bank account for her upkeep.

“But I refused the proposal. I told them that was not the way I took her to their house. I thought I could handle it alone, but when I saw their plan, I decided to bring in some more family members.

“We tried to reach some terms of settlements, but the pastor has refused to sign the agreement. He said the thing did not happen in his house and he cannot be a party to it. His wife also said she did not want anything that will tarnish their reputation. Meanwhile, I did not hand over the girl to Chidi. It was the pastor and his wife that took her from me,” he added.

He said he was aware that the suspect and his family had taken the victim to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, without his approval.

A resident, Samantha Joseph, said the suspect had also refused to pay N10,000 per month for the upkeep of the victim until she was delivered of the baby.

She explained that the victim, according to a scan result, was billed to be delivered of the baby between August and September.

“The problem is that the guy said he cannot pay the girl N10,000 per month for her upkeep because he cannot afford it,” she added.

A legal practitioner and human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, urged the police to arrest the suspect and charge the matter to court.

“The man should be arrested first. If there will be any settlement, let the court decide. It should not be a private arrangement,” he said.

When newsmen contacted the suspect, he claimed to be in transit and promised to call back after reaching his destination.

“First, are you recording this conversation? If who you claim to be is who you are, I will call you back after I reach where I am going,” he said.

Subsequent calls by newsmen to his telephone line rang out.

The pastor’s family could not be reached for comment as of press time.

However, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the command would look into the case and ensure the right thing was done.

He said, “It appeared like there was an agreement between the two parties and the police were brought in after the arrangement failed. Investigation is ongoing and we will ensure that the proper thing is done.”